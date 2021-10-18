Covid kills 3 more; infects 996

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday 996 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and three deaths from the disease, of which two occurred this Sunday.

In the newsletter to monitor the virus, the authorities indicate 6,068 people are currently affected with COVID-19, 1,519 cases less than those reported in the previous report.

It adds that the daily and accumulated positivity are at 17.72% and 10.72%, respectively. While the fatality continues at 1.10%.