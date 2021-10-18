Dominicans heed vaccination mandate
Santo Domingo.- Ever since Public Health announced that starting today it will be mandatory to present the vaccination card to access public and private spaces, the inoculation against COVID-19 registered increases for both the first and second doses .
From October 9 to October 16, 160,010 people received the first dose of the vaccine, more than double the number who were vaccinated eight days earlier, between October 1 and October 8, when 46,300 people were inoculated for the first time.
Meanwhile, in the same period 111,496 people completed the two-dose schedule, more than double those who had been inoculated eight days earlier, which amounted to 48,134.
funny how this paper wants to push the idea that there is such a strong oposition to the vaccination mandate. there is not. Multiples articles a day about this fake situation (no other news paper is reporting such reaction) the vast mayority of the population is vaccinated.
Woke morons like you are a cancer in this world.