COVID-19 October 18, 2021 | 10:13 am

Dominicans heed vaccination mandate

Santo Domingo.- Ever since Public Health announced that starting today it will be mandatory to present the vaccination card to access public and private spaces, the inoculation against COVID-19 registered increases for both the first and second doses .

From October 9 to October 16, 160,010 people received the first dose of the vaccine, more than double the number who were vaccinated eight days earlier, between October 1 and October 8, when 46,300 people were inoculated for the first time.

Meanwhile, in the same period 111,496 people completed the two-dose schedule, more than double those who had been inoculated eight days earlier, which amounted to 48,134.
2 Comments
felix the cat
October 18, 2021 11:32 am

funny how this paper wants to push the idea that there is such a strong oposition to the vaccination mandate. there is not. Multiples articles a day about this fake situation (no other news paper is reporting such reaction) the vast mayority of the population is vaccinated.

La Trinitaria 2.0
October 18, 2021 5:54 pm
Reply to  felix the cat

Woke morons like you are a cancer in this world.

