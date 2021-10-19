Covid-19: 3 more deaths; 630 new cases

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic adds three deaths from coronavirus and 630 new infections, bringing to 4,093 the number of accumulated deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, 630 new infections were notified for a total of 372,077 registered cases. At the national level, there are 362,054 patients considered recovered and 5,930 active cases are reported, according to the epidemiological report issued this October 19.

In the last 24 hours, 5,5966 tests were applied to detect the virus, which places the daily positivity rate at 11.26%, while the accumulated positivity is 10.93%, while the fatality percentage is 1.10%.