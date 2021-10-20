Demand for ICUs, Covid testing on the rise

Santo Domingo.- The demand for sampling for the detection of COVID-19 has increased considerably in the different centers available for these purposes, at a time when the occupancy of intensive care units (ICU) is also beginning to increase in the public hospitals.

The sampling places looked full yesterday, as observed in the Olympic Center, where the Ministry of Health set up a special area for minors and another for adults.

For minors, the list of registered surpassed one hundred before noon, and all due to some symptoms similar to those attributed to coronavirus infection, such as fever, headache or cough.