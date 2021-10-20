Health reports 2 more deaths; 963 new cases

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, the health authorities reported 963 new infections and two deaths from COVID-19, with which there are already 373,040 people who have contracted the disease and 4,095 fatalities.

According to the epidemiological report issued this Wednesday, active cases increased to 6,152.

the regions that reported the most infections during this day were the National District (218), Santo Domingo (181), Santiago (103), La Altagracia (82) and Dajabón (52).

To date, 362,793 people have recovered from the disease.