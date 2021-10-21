Public Health reports 2 deaths, 889 new Covid cases

Santo Domingo.- This Thursday the Ministry of Public Health reported 889 new positives for coronavirus, which brings to 373,929 the cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic in the Dominican Republic.

The accumulated number of deaths increased to 4,097, after two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 4,881 tests were processed yesterday to detect the virus, as well as 2,568 follow-up samples from patients already infected.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases, 6,252 remain active, while 363,580 correspond to recovered people.