Public Health reports 4 Covid deaths; 649 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported four deaths and 649 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, while reporting a decrease in active cases, since in today’s bulletin it was recorded that 5,629 people are affected by the disease, 113 more than yesterday.

The daily and accumulated positivity rates are at 14.38% and 11.57%, respectively, while the fatality is 1.09%.

Bulletin number 586 details that 4,512 samples were processed for the detection of the virus and 3,189 corresponding to infected patients.