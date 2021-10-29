Public Health reports 879 Covid infections; 2 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The accumulated number of coronavirus cases in the Dominican Republic reached 380,215, as Public Health reported 879 infections the Ministry of Public Health reported 879 infections in the last 24 hours in its monitoring bulletin for the disease.

Bulletin 589 reports two deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,126 since the start of the pandemic. It adds that so far 6,222 people are affected by the disease.

The health authorities indicated that the daily positivity is 11.79%, while that corresponding to the last four weeks is 11.82% and the lethality remains at 1.09%.