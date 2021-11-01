Covid: 3 deaths, 132 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday that Santiago is the demarcation in which more cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 132 new infections.

In the COVID-19 monitoring bulletin, the authorities detail that Santo Domingo follows, with 95 cases, the National District with 94, in Valverde 64, in La Vega 47, La Romana 46 and La Altagracia 45.

This Monday Public Health notifies 809 new cases and three deaths, of which one occurred in the last 24 hours. He adds that to date 6,535 people are affected by the disease.