Dominican Republic Covid metrics improve slightly

Santo Domingo.- While vaccination against COVID-19 continues to increase, hospital occupancy registers a slight decrease, due to the fact that 29 people admitted to intermediate care were discharged, however one was admitted to intensive care.

The Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday one death and 693 new infections from COVID-19, whose numbers add to the death figures by 4,130 and the total number of infected by 381,667 since March 1, 2020.

There are 6,437 active patients with the disease, while those recovered amount to 371,100.

According to Public Health bulletin number 591, on Saturday, 5,826 PCR tests were performed to detect the virus for the first time.