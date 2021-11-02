Oct. Covid deaths: 84; new cases 22,870

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Santo Domingo.- October closed its 31 days with a cumulative 22,870 cases of COVID-19, which became the month with the most infections since the peak of the third wave of the disease last June.

In contrast, the tenth month of the year also says goodbye with 84 deaths from COVID-19, an accumulated number of deaths that was only lower during the months of August and September (with 45 and 41 cases, respectively).

The numbers show a lower fatality against a greater number of infections.

The Ministry of Public Health set the lethality of COVID-19 to date at 1.08%, an indicator that is in a tailspin compared to a month before, when it was 1.13%.

The incidence of deaths in September was 0.44 compared to the 9,129 records of accumulated infections, while in October the incidence was 0.36.

The proportional reduction in deaths occurs in a national context with more than 60% of its population with at least two doses of the anti-vaccine vaccine.