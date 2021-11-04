Public Health reports 973 new Covid infections; two deaths

Santo Domingo.- Public Health reported 973 new coronavirus infections and two deaths Thursday, at a time when Santo Domingo, Santiago and the National District continue to register the largest number of cases.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 6,502 tests to detect the virus were processed yesterday, as well as 3,282 follow-up samples from patients already infected.

After the new detections, the Dominican Republic accumulates 385,181 cases, of which 4,458 remain active, while 376,577 correspond to recovered persons.