Dominican Gov. issues a new vaccination card

Santo Domingo.- The National Vaccination Plan presented a new tool through which the vaccination status can be immediately and safely demonstrated.

It’s a certification that has a QR code, which, when scanned, allows the registered data on the vaccination metric to be viewed. The document can be obtained by completing a form on the web page vacunate.gob.do.

According to the authorities, the new document does not replace the vaccination card, and in the first stage it will only be available to people over 18 years of age.

This digital tool will remain in constant evolution in accordance with international guidelines and standards.

Fast and safe access to establishments.

The document, which can be printed and downloaded in PDF or image formats, is configured to be saved in the Apple Wallet or Wallet Pass app for Android.