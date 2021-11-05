Public Health: 1,104 new Covid cases; 2 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday 1,104 new cases of Covid-19 and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 596, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,148 while the accumulated cases amount to 396.99.

The report says 4,449 remain active while 377,688 have recovered from the virus and 1, 862, 586 have been discarded by laboratory tests.