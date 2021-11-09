Covid: one death; 968 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Tues. one a death from Covid-19, which occurred in the last 24 hours and 968 new cases.

According to bulletin 600 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) to date, the country has 4,154 deaths from coronavirus and has 4,520 active cases, 390,058 registered, with 381,384 patients recovered from the disease and 1,889,818 suspected cases have been discarded.

It said that 11,469 samples were processed yesterday, of which 5,850 were made for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 5,619 for antigen, of which 6,889 were made for the first time, and 4,580 were subsequently discarded.

It adds that the daily positivity stands at 14.05% and the accumulated one at 11.66%.

The fatality rate fell to 1.07% and per million inhabitants by 397.57.