Dominican officials give green light to vaccinate kids
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health said Tue. that they will begin the vaccination process against COVID-19 in children between five and eleven years of age.
The vaccine that they will use for minors will be that of the pharmaceutical company Sinovac. Later they could also use Pfizer.
COVID-19 advisor from the Health Ministry Eddy Pérez Then, said that after a meeting of more than two hours with specialized medical societies, they reached a consensus to start vaccination.
He said that now they must discuss what the timetable would be to start the process.
OMG What are you doing guys? It’s a disaster to vaccinateour children, what for? I hope all parents forbid it.
Why its an inactived virus vaccine with aluminum oxide. If you you gave your kids polio or chicken pox vaccine then whats the difference..this isnt an mRNA vaccine which i understand parents can be afraid of.
Wow a 2 hour meeting? It must be a good decision then for sure. Idiots. Don’t give this shit to your kids. They don’t need it. It does more harm than good.