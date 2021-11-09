Dominican officials give green light to vaccinate kids

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health said Tue. that they will begin the vaccination process against COVID-19 in children between five and eleven years of age.

The vaccine that they will use for minors will be that of the pharmaceutical company Sinovac. Later they could also use Pfizer.

COVID-19 advisor from the Health Ministry Eddy Pérez Then, said that after a meeting of more than two hours with specialized medical societies, they reached a consensus to start vaccination.

He said that now they must discuss what the timetable would be to start the process.