Covid wanes as the flu surges

Santo Domingo.- From January 3 to November 8, the Moscoso Puello hospital has registered 12,123 cases of influenza, which have been managed on an outpatient basis and without reports of hospitalization.

Diario Libre reports that in the first nine days of November they treated 32 people with the respiratory virus, which on many occasions is mistaken for the coronavirus.

The protocol that the hospital manages implies that all the people who arrive at the premises with respiratory conditions go to the COVID-19 unit and after the corresponding analyzes the appropriate diagnosis is made.

Meanwhile, for 10 days, the number of patients arriving with a severe cough and chest pain has increased at the Salvador Gautier hospital.