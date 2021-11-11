Dominican Gov. gets 1.3M Pfizer child doses

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, announced this Wednesday that the government has already made the pertinent negotiations to receive in March 2022 a shipment of Pfizer vaccines, specific to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 year old.

In a meeting with the press, where he was accompanied by Eladio Pérez, Vice Minister of Collective Health; Nicole Batlle, director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) and Ronald Skewes, director general of Epidemiology, the minister explained that the logistics and vaccination start date for this age range are still being developed.

“We are doing all the site studies. Perhaps they thought that the next day we were going to vaccinate, but remember that it is a special population. Perhaps it is being studied that it is better (to vaccinate) in the late afternoon or on weekends. We are looking at the logistics because we have to hire special personnel, share the support documentation and make a massive announcement of the campaign.”