Covid: 7 more deaths; 1,160 new cases

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported seven deaths from Covid-19 this Friday, none of them occurred in the last 24 hours and 1,160 new cases.

According to bulletin number 603, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,165 while the accumulated cases amount to 393,383.

According to the report, 4,111 remain active, while 385,107 have recovered from the virus and 1,914,706 have been discarded by laboratory tests