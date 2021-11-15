Public Health reports no Covid deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday another 1,160 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The accumulated number of infections amounts to 397,016 since the start of the pandemic.

Today’s virus monitoring bulletin does not record deaths from the disease, which currently affects 4,769 people, 274 more than those reported Sunday.

It adds that the accumulated and daily positivity rates are at 10.65% and 14.54%, respectively; while the lethality is 1.05%.

The health authorities detail that 7,977 samples for the detection of the virus were processed, as well as 5,701 subsequent or corresponding to patients affected by the virus.