Covid: 4 deaths; 1,002 new cases

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health reported four deaths on Tuesday, two of them registered in the last 24 hours, and 1,002 new cases of Covid-19.

According to bulletin # 607, 4,174 people have died from the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 1.05 percent and mortality per million inhabitants located at 399.48.

It indicated that in the country there are 4,845 active cases of the 398,018 registered, with 1,948,326 suspects discarded and 388,999 patients recovered.