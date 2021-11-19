One Covid death; 1,073 new cases

Santo Domingo.- This Fri the Ministry of Public Health reported 1,073 new positives to coronavirus, which brings to 400,846 the cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, a death was reported in the last 24 hours, so the accumulated increase 4,183 deaths.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 6,353 PCR tests were processed yesterday to detect the virus, as well as 10,125 antigen tests. In total, 16,478 tests were carried out.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases, 5,247 remain active, while 391,416 correspond to recovered people.