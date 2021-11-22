Covid: 4 deaths; 4,190 cases

Santo Domingo.- Public Health notified this Monday, through its monitoring bulletin to COVID-19, four deaths from the disease, of which one occurred this Sunday. After the data, the death toll rose to 4,190 since the start of the pandemic.

The authorities also reported 707 new cases, so the accumulated number rose to 403,438 since the first contagion was registered in the country.

It adds that 4,357 people are affected by the disease, 220 less than in yesterday’s bulletin.

They also detail that 394,891 people have recovered and 2,002,707 cases have been discarded.