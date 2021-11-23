Public Health reports 4 deaths; Covid cases: 846

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday four deaths from Covid-19, of which two occurred in the last 24 hours and reported 846 new cases of the virus.

According to bulletin number 614, the total number of deaths is 4,194, while the accumulated cases total 404,284.

According to the report, in the last 24 hours 15,283 samples were processed for a total of 2,416,483.