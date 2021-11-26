Big business backs Public Health’s anti-Covid effort

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (Conep) expressed its support for the actions carried out by the Ministry of Public Health to continue increasing the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as the measures that within the framework of the law have been implemented.

According to a press release, the Conep highlighted the importance of the population being vaccinated with at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to accelerate the return to normal and avoid more restrictive measures for this Christmas season.

For his part, the president of Conep, Pedro Brache, said: “The business sector is committed to supporting the authorities to achieve the goal of 70% vaccinated throughout the population.”

Likewise, “he valued the actions of the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, as positive in the face of the pandemic, to guarantee the collective health of the Dominican population,” the statement said.