Public Health: 0 Covid deaths, 310 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 310 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday and reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

Through bulletin # 620, the General Directorate of Epidemiology indicated that the total number of deaths due to the virus is 4,204, while the accumulated cases reach 407,113. Those recovered from the disease total 399,463, while 2,046,367 suspected cases have been ruled out by laboratory tests.

The daily positivity stands at 7.48% and the is at 7.57%.