Public Health: 138 new cases; 0 deaths a 2nd straight day

Santo Domingo.– The Ministry of Public Health notified Tuesday 138 new positive cases to COVID-19, while no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 5,676 samples processed.

Bulletin 621 of the entity places the daily positivity of 2.89 percent, while that of the last four weeks is at 7.40 percent, which represents drops in these indicators.

In another order, the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), reported a decrease in the public hospital occupancy.