Covid claims 4, but number of new cases tumbles

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Friday that 1,749 cases of COVID-19 remain active in the country and in the last four weeks a positivity rate of 6.15% has been registered.

In its bulletin 631, Public Health says that after processing 6,417 samples (4,377 of those for the first time), 372 new cases of the disease were registered.

Likewise, the report indicates that four deaths from COVID-19 were notified in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,218 deaths. The fatality rate is 1.03%.

Active cases of COVID-19 last Saturday were 2,317; on Sunday, 2,113; on Monday, 1,909; on Tuesday, 1,536; on Wednesday, 1,607; on Thursday they were 1,742 and this Friday they add up to 1,749.