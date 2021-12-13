Covid: no new deaths; total deceased 4,219

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday, throughbulletin # 634 that 5,356 SARS COV-2 samples were processed yesterday, of which 147 were positive, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours .

The country has accumulated a total of 4,219 people killed by the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 1.03 percent and mortality per million inhabitants of 403.79.

Active cases reached 1,559, with 410,412 registered, 2,098,929 suspected cases discarded and 404,634 patients recovered from the disease.