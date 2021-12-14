Covid posts one death, 387 new cases

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health notified 387 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, while one death was reported in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity stands at 5.51%.

Bulletin # 635, says the country accumulates a total of 4,220 people killed by the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 1.03%.

“Mortality per million inhabitants located at 403.89 and 1,558 cases are active, with 410.72 registered. , 2,101,567 suspected cases discarded and 404,942 patients recovered from the disease.”