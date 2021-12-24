Covid-19 vaccination centers to be closed during the weekend

Santo Domingo.– The Public Health Ministry reported that the Covid-19 vaccination centers will be closed tomorrow, Christmas Day, and Sunday, returning to their regular schedule on Monday.

The national vaccination program against the virus is carried out in fixed vaccination posts established in different parts of the country, including commercial plazas, among other places.

Until yesterday, the country had administered over 14 million doses of the vaccine, of which 6,931,885 correspond to the first dose; 5,688,369 to second dose and 1,410,524 to a third dose.

According to these figures, as of this month the Dominican Republic had reached 52.44 percent of its population vaccinated against Covid-19.

This week the authorities have also insisted on the need for people to apply the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, as a protection against the high circulation of the omicron variant in different countries.

Public Health authorities and medical institutions have called for respecting the protocols during the Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year holidays, when contagion rates could increase due to large crowds of people getting together.