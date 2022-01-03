Covid cases rise in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported, Sunday 2,026 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The figure represents an increase compared to the previous bulletin, with 1,149 new cases as of December 31, while the delta and omicron variants dominate in the country.

In total 10,672 samples were processed in the last 24 hours. The report details that 5,738 were PCR, for the detection of the virus, and another 4,934 were antigenic tests.

Daily positivity increased from 31.91% on December 31 to 37.59% on January 1. At this time, according to bulletin 654 issued by Public Health, there is 19% hospital occupancy in beds for patients with COVID-19, that is, 428 out of 2,261 beds.