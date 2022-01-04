Covid cases resurge in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health notified this Tuesday 3,700 new cases of the coronavirus and one death in the last 24 hours, while all the indicators in the country increased.

The entity reported in its Bulletin # 656, that of 13,525 samples processed in the last 24 hours of Covid, 3,700 were positive

In the country a total of 4,252 people have been killed by the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 1.00 percent and mortality per million inhabitants situated at 406.85 and 14,584 cases are active, with 428,509 registered, 2,170,737 suspected cases discarded and 409,673 patients recovered from the disease, with a daily positivity in 46.48% and that of the last four weeks in 11.07%.

The Epidemiology Directorate indicates that of the 2,261 COVID beds that the Hospital Network has, 541 are occupied, for 24 percent, of the 585 beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that the system has for patients affected by the disease 162 are employed, which represents 28 percent.

Meanwhile, out of a total of 469 ventilators, 110 people are connected, for 23 percent.