Abinader says there’s ‘no going back’ to lockdowns

Santo Domingo.- “To those who speak of confinement and going back, that is impossible,” said President Luis Abinader this Thursday.

He said the country “has suffered a lot” from the restrictions and that there is no reason to “go back” because of the omicron variant, which has increased positive cases of coronavirus this year.

He said that countries, whose situation is worse than in the Dominican Republic, have not closed their economies.

“There is not a single case” of a person infected by omicron who has died in the country because, in his view, 97 percent of the cases are mild and asymptomatic.