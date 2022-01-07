High infections, low deaths continue in Dominican Republic

People affected by the flu go to the People's and private Pharmacies.

Santo Domingo.- The record numbers for coronavirus in the Dominican Republic continue unabated. This Friday the Public Health authorities notified 5,968 new cases of the virus, 661 infected more than yesterday, with a daily positivity of 35.57%.

According to epidemiological bulletin number 659, the Ministry of Public Health reports that 29,079 people currently have the virus active.

It also reported one death in the last 24 hours. With this death, the Dominican Republic totals 4,253 mortalities since the start of the pandemic and a fatality of 0.96%.