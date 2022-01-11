Dominicans again post high contagion; 0 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations have concluded and reports of record numbers of infected people continue.

Tuesday’s bulletin confirms this by reporting 6,683 new cases of COVID infections in the last 24 hours.

The report, which does not contain deaths, indicates that in the period of the last 24 hours, 31,259 samples were taken to detect the virus, of which 20,269 were antigenic and 10,990 were PCR.

The daily positivity is 35.43 percent and the accumulated reached 24.26 percent.