The country approaches 500,000 Covid positive cases

Santo Domingo.- With the entry yesterday of 3,988 new infections of the Covid-19 virus, in the midst of the fifth wave of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic is approaching 500,000 official records of positive cases of the virus confirmed and captured by the system through laboratory tests.

Until yesterday, the official registry of positive cases in the country was 498,470 notifications, of which 459,470 appear as recovered and 4,268 as deceased due to the disease.

The Covid-19 virus was detected for the first time in Dominican territory on March 1, 2020, in an Italian visitor, being registered as the first imported case, later the first local case and community transmission were detected.

The country processed 19,473 laboratory tests yesterday, of which nearly 4,000 were positive, placing the daily positivity at 38.52% and that of the last four weeks at 29.20%..