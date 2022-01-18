Covid infections on the rise; no fatalities

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health today reports 5,544 new infections, 787 fewer than those contained in the previous bulletin, but with respect to hospital admissions, the number of patients continues to increase.

Compared to yesterday’s bulletin, today’s has 36 more patients admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 patients, and 76 more than last Sunday. Also the number of people in intensive care increased, today’s report has six more than the one released yesterday.

The 5,544 new infections were detected in 13,670 tests that were carried out for the first time on people who went to different centers to find out if they had acquired the virus.