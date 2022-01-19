Dominican Republic gets tough on 3rd dose

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reiterates that as of the 31st of this month, all those over 18 years of age will have to have completed the three-dose schedule of vaccines against the coronavirus to enter closed spaces and board public transport.

Luis Manuel Tolentino, legal director of the Ministry of Public Health, stressed that this measure is contained in resolution 000069 and will be applied throughout the country.

He indicated that only people who recently tested positive and who must present a positive Covid test will be able to show a card with two doses.