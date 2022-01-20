Public Health: 7,024 new cases, zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday 7,024 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 672, issued by the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,274 while the accumulated cases amount to 524,635.

According to the report, 36,025 remain active, while 484,336 have recovered from the virus and 2,326,775 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.

In the last 24 hours, 27,988 tests have been carried out, of which 12,658 are PCR and 15,330 are antigenic for a total of 2,851,410 samples processed.