Public Health reports 2,476 infections and two deaths from coronavirus

Santo Domingo.– The Public Health Ministry reported 2,476 new cases this Monday and notified two deaths from coronavirus, so the accumulated number of infections and deaths amounted to 542,056 and 4,289, respectively.

According to its latest bulletin, 24,868 people are currently affected by the disease, 2,723 less than those reported in Sunday’s report.

It adds that the daily and accumulated positivity stands at 27.15% and 29.86%, respectively.

Public Health reported that 9,119 samples were processed for the detection of the virus while other 7,068 samples correspond to patients already infected. In total, the health authorities processed 16,187 in the last 24 hours.

Regarding hospital occupation, bulletin 676 details that 806 people currently use COVID-19 beds, 14 less than yesterday. It points out that 228 ICU beds are occupied, eight more than in the previous report and 154 people are connected to ventilators, four less than on Sunday.

As of January 23, the Dominican Republic has applied 14,479,747 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, of which 6,980,405 correspond to a first application, 5,762,449 to the second and 1,717,262 to the reinforcement.