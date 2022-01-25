Two deaths but Covid infections fall

Santo Domingo.-Active infections of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic have decreased during the last week after 22,095 cases were reported this Tuesday.

According to the disease monitoring bulletin, there are 12,469 fewer cases than on Tuesday of last week, since active infections exceeded 34,000.

With a daily positivity of 29.25%, this Tuesday the Ministry of Public Health reported 2,272 new cases and notified two deaths from coronavirus, bringing the accumulated number of deaths to 4,291.