79% of Dominican Republic’s population still don’t have the 3rd dose

Santo Domingo.- Resolution 069 takes effect next Monday, January 31, and despite the limitation that implies not being able to enter public and private spaces if a vaccination card with three anti-Covid doses is not presented, only 21.9% of the target population has been injected.

Despite the low response of the population to the call to complete the cycle, where 79% still do not meet the quota of three doses, the Deputy Minister of Collective Health, Dr. Eladio Pérez, reiterated that January 31 is maintained as the date from which the resolution takes effect.

“We have enough inspectors in each of the provincial directorates and they have instructions to follow up, just as has been done in previous cases, it is simply a training regarding the request for this dose,” the official said.