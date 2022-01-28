Reported Fri: 1,508 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Friday 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 680, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,298 while the accumulated cases amount to 551,528.

According to the report, 13,646 remain active, while 533,528 have recovered from the virus and 2,386,759 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.