Gov. extends vaccine deadline to Feb. 21

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) extended until Monday, February 21, the deadline to require the presentation of the vaccination card against COVID-19 with the new third-dose schedule for those over 18 years of age, as a measure of prevention as a result of the new omicron variant.

The Ministry of Public Health said the postponement of the presentation of the card or digital certification of vaccination

The new resolution 0005-2022, introduces changes in paragraphs ll and lll of article Third of resolution 00069 of December 27, 2021, so that from now on it is provided that after a result of COVID-19, as of December (1), 2021, for the application of the third booster dose, you must wait between one and three months.