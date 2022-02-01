Laziness keeps people from getting booster

Santo Domingo.- The announcement by the Ministry of Health of resolution 0005-2022, which extends to February 21 the deadline to present the vaccination card with three doses, did not change the agenda of the citizens who had already scheduled to be inoculated this Monday with the booster dose.

“I’m out of it. I hadn’t put it because work wouldn’t let me,” said Ernesto Ventura as he left the vaccination station at the Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (Unphu).

“Because of laziness I had not done it,” argued Henry Betances.