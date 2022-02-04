Dominican Gov. to vaccinate children under 5

Santo Domingo.- Children under 5 to 11 years of age may only be vaccinated in public and private educational centers and not in those established for the rest of the population, on the day that will begin on Monday, February 14 nationwide and must have the informed consent of the parents.

The Chinese Sinovac vaccine, of 1.5, “because it is an attenuated virus as a classic and typical way with which the vaccine is placed in children,” explained the Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera. “In 18 countries it is being inoculated infants with great results.”

The educational centers will coordinate with the Education and Public Health authorities of each community, the date of vaccination in each educational space, an exclusive place to vaccinate infants under 11 years of age and also teachers, students over 12 years of age and staff. administration of the centers that have not yet completed their inoculation cycle.