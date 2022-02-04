Public Health Fri.: 4 deaths; 1,101 new cases

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday four deaths from Covid-19 and reported 1,101 new cases.

According to bulletin number 687, the total number of deaths is 4,319 while the accumulated cases add up to 560,037.

The active cases reach 5,745, while the recovered ones are 549,973 and the discarded cases 2,419,651 with a daily positivity of 17.73% and that of the last four weeks at 25.36%.

The lethality is located at 0.77 percent and mortality per million inhabitants located at 413.36.