Reported Tues.: 3 deaths; 810 new cases of Covid

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health, through bulletin #691 it says that of the COVID beds that the Hospital Network has, 297 are occupied, for 13 percent, while of the 585 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) available to the system for patients affected by the disease 110 are occupied, which represents 19 percent.

While out of a total of 469 system fans, 73 people are connected, for 16 percent.

The report reflected that after processing 12,082 samples, 810 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were detected, and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.