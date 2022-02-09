Covid: 4 more deaths, 1,395 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday 1,395 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 692, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,336 while the accumulated cases amount to 565,862.

The report adds that 4,318 remain active, while 557,208 have recovered from the virus and 2,449, 105 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.